Home
Services
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Resources
More Obituaries for Trevor JOHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trevor William JOHN

Add a Memory
Trevor William JOHN Notice
JOHN Trevor William Passed peacefully

at home

7 October 2019

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of Elva. Loving father and father-in-law of Russell and Deborah, Kerri and Josh, Ian and Linda, and Karen. Adored poppy to Leah, Jessica, Jacob, Emily, Mitchell, Kate and Andrew and very special great poppy to Hailley and Kai. Special uncle to Jan, Ross, Stephanie, Helen and Tony.



Family and Friends are warmly invited to celebrate the extraordinary life of TREVOR on MONDAY 14 October 2019 at All Saints Anglican Church, cnr Church and Tomaree Streets, Nelson Bay commencing at 10:30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trevor's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.