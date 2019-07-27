|
|
KENTWELL URSULA MARY 'MARY'
Late of New Lambton
Formerly of Hamilton South
Passed away peacefully 25.7.2019
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved wife of Dion(dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dion; Frances and Nicholas. Adored Nanna of Dominic and Vincent.
Relatives and friends of MARY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick St, The Junction on WEDNESDAY 31st July 2019 commencing at 10.00am A private cremation will follow this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019