Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for URSULA KENTWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

URSULA MARY KENTWELL

Add a Memory
URSULA MARY KENTWELL Notice
KENTWELL URSULA MARY 'MARY'

Late of New Lambton

Formerly of Hamilton South

Passed away peacefully 25.7.2019

Aged 80 Years



Dearly loved wife of Dion(dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dion; Frances and Nicholas. Adored Nanna of Dominic and Vincent.



Relatives and friends of MARY are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of her Life to be held at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Kenrick St, The Junction on WEDNESDAY 31st July 2019 commencing at 10.00am A private cremation will follow this service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of URSULA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.