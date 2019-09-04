Home
Services
White Lady Funerals
80 Maitland Road
Mayfield, New South Wales 2304
(02) 4968 9401
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Eileen PRICE

Add a Memory
Valerie Eileen PRICE Notice
PRICE Valerie Eileen 27th August 2019

Late of Heatherbrae, formerly of Birmingham Gardens.



Dearly loved wife of Wilfred. Loving mother, adored nan, great nan and great great nan. Loved sister and aunty. Will be sadly missed by all their families.



Aged 84 Years



Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Valerie's life this Friday 6th September 2019 commencing 2.00pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.

In memory of Valerie, everyone is asked to wear something green.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.