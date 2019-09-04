|
PRICE Valerie Eileen 27th August 2019
Late of Heatherbrae, formerly of Birmingham Gardens.
Dearly loved wife of Wilfred. Loving mother, adored nan, great nan and great great nan. Loved sister and aunty. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 84 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Valerie's life this Friday 6th September 2019 commencing 2.00pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
In memory of Valerie, everyone is asked to wear something green.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 4, 2019