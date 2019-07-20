Home
Valerie HARRIGAN

HARRIGAN Valarie Irene "VAL" Passed away peacefully 15.07.2019 Aged 72 years Late of Toronto Formerly of Toukley Dearly loved wife of TERRY. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to PETER and KRISTIN and loving nan to MADELEINE, SEAN and CHARLIE. A dear sister to CAROL, KEN (dec'd) and RON (dec'd). Family and Friends of VAL are warmly invited to share in the Celebration of her Life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this TUESDAY 23.7.2019 at 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Variety - The Children's Charity may be left at the chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
