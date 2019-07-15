Home
Valerie Mona WOOLLETT

Valerie Mona WOOLLETT Notice
WOOLLETT Valerie Mona Late of St Joseph's Sandgate

Formerly Shortland

Passed peacefully

10th July 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved wife of Jack. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jeffrey, Gregory and Beth. Cherished Grandma to Olivia, Lloyd and Hugh.



The family and friends of Valerie are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be in The Chapel at Calvary St Joseph's Retirement Community, 240 Maitland Rd Sandgate, on Wednesday 17th July 2019, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 15, 2019
