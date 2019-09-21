|
|
LIVERMORE Valma Joyce Late of North Lambton
Passed peacefully
14th September 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of Pat 'Murph'. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Christine, Vicky, Kathy, Caren and Colin, Trish and Ernie, and Peter. Cherished Gran to Jarrad, Aara, Casey, Trent, Jess, Maddy, Abby, and Mia, and Great Gran to Georgia, Elsie and Tilly. Loved sister to Kevin (dec'd), Kathryn, and Billy.
Please be advised that a private service has taken place at Valma's request.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019