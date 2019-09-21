Home
Valma Joyce LIVERMORE


1929 - 2019
Valma Joyce LIVERMORE Notice
LIVERMORE Valma Joyce Late of North Lambton

Passed peacefully

14th September 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved wife of Pat 'Murph'. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jim and Christine, Vicky, Kathy, Caren and Colin, Trish and Ernie, and Peter. Cherished Gran to Jarrad, Aara, Casey, Trent, Jess, Maddy, Abby, and Mia, and Great Gran to Georgia, Elsie and Tilly. Loved sister to Kevin (dec'd), Kathryn, and Billy.



Please be advised that a private service has taken place at Valma's request.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
