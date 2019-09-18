|
|
NORMAN VALMA PATRICIA nee Lantry Aged 83 Years
of Morpeth
Beloved wife of the late BRIAN NORMAN, loving mother and mother in law of SCOTT and SHARON, FRANCES, LISA and BRETT. A much loved Nanna of KANDIS and SAM, KEIRAN, ALEISHA, JIMOIN, JOSEPH, EMIILY, FELICITY, SHEDEA and a great grandmother of ISABELLE and CHEYANNE. A loved sister, sister in law and aunt of the LANTRY and NORMAN families.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, George St, Morpeth on FRIDAY, 20th September, 2019 at 2pm, thence for the Morpeth Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019