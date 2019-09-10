|
|
MCINTYRE Verona Irene 5th September 2019 Aged 95 years Daughter of Ralph (Taff) and Jane (Doss) Booth, wife of Ron (Tiger) (all dec), mother and mother-in-law of Glennis and Owen, Ralph and Liz and John and Donna. Grandmother of Kate, Brendan (dec), Heather, Graeme and Alex. Great grandmother of Rachel, Daniel, Veda, Hannah, Miro (dec), Maeve, Kynan, Torin and Matty. Observer of people, cheeky, irreverent and generous. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Verona's life Thursday 12th September 2019 at 10am in the White Lady Chapel, 599 Pacific Hwy Belmont.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 10, 2019