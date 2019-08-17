|
|
CLOUGH (Nee Renfrew): Vianney Of Mackay, Qld. Formerly of Cessnock and Mudgee NSW. Dearly loved Wife and Soulmate of Kevin. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Jackie and David Howie, Michelle and Steven Heap, and Alison and Dan Ahmat. Dearly loved Sister of Kate and Denis Smith, Robert Renfrew (dec'd), and Patricia Renfrew-Beavis. Dearly loved Nan and Great-nan of all her Grandchildren and Great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Vianney's Celebration of Life Service which will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday the 21st August 2019 at the Newhaven Chapel, 218 Harbour Road, Mackay. No flowers by family request. Donations in lieu to the Leukaemia Foundation Mackay. Envelopes will be available at the Chapel entrance. Please forward any condolence cards to Kevin Clough C/- Newhaven Funerals, 218 Harbour Road, Mackay, Qld, 4740 or please phone Kevin on 0409 590 688.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019