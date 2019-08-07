|
|
THOMAS VINCENT JOHN Late of Wallsend
Passed away at home
1st August 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sandra and Russell, Peter and Roslyn, Phillip and Michele, David and Kylie. Loving pop to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Doreen and Allan, Pat and Gary.
Family and friends of Vince are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend this Friday 9th August 2019 sevice commencing at 12pm.
'Gone Fishing'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019