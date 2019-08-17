Home
Vincent Thomas HEUFEL

Vincent Thomas HEUFEL Notice
HEUFEL Vincent Thomas Late of Minmi

Passed away

12th August, 2019

Aged 89 Years



Dearly loved husband of the late Patricia Heufel. Loving father and father-in-law of Vincent and Marilou, Robin, Michael, Craig and Michelle. Loved grandfather of their families. Friend of Elaine.



The family and friends of Vincent are invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Tuesday 20th August, 2019. Service commencing at 9:30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
