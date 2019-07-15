|
|
Van Eyden Vivienne Lyla (Nee Drescher) Late of New Lambton Formally of Beaudesert Passed peacefully 12 July 2019 Aged 87 Dearly loved wife of Ray. Beloved mother and mother-in-law to Paul, John and Kate. Loving nanny to Kane, Jake and Eliza. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Lyla's life to be held this Thursday 18th July at St Columba's Church, Lockyer Street Adamstown commencing at 11am. Following the funeral all welcome to attend the Gates Hotel Adamstown. Forever loved
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 15 to July 17, 2019