BROWN Walter Victory "Wal" Passed away 25.07.2019 Aged 77 Years Late Cessnock Beloved friend of JUDY. Loving father, father-in-law, grandfather and great grandfather. Family and Friends of WAL are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this TUESDAY, 30.07.2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research may be left at the Chapel. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019