DAVIDSON WALTER GEORGE 'GEORGE'
Late of Hawkins Masonic Village Edgeworth,
Formerly of Fassifern
Passed away peacefully
23rd July 2019
Aged 93 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Esmee Davidson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joy and Gary, and Neil. Loving Grandad of Steven and Shannan, Stacey and Anthony, Adam and Natalie and Big Grandad of his great grandchildren Jasmine, Ronan, Alyssa, Candice, and Huey. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of GEORGE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 2nd August 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019