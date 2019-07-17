Home
GRILLS Walter Ernest Passed away 13-07-2019 Aged 87 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Masonic Village Formerly of Cessnock Devoted husband to HEATHER (dec'd). A loving and much loved father, father-in-law, pop, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to all. Relatives and Friends of WALTER are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this MONDAY, 22-7-2019 at 11.00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 17 to July 20, 2019
