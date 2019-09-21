|
|
TRAPPEL Warren Thomas Aged 74 Years
of Lochinvar
Cherished husband of MARY. Loved father and father in law of DAMIEN and RACHELLE, ANDREW and MELISSA, ANTHONY and JESSICA. Adored Poppy of JACK, GEMMA and AIDEN; beloved companion of LILY. Respected brother and brother in law of KENNETH, ROSS (dec), NARELLE and DAVID, NEIL and JENNY. Devoted member of the Maitland Sporting Community and friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to the Service at Club Maitland City, Arthur St, Rutherford on THURSDAY, 26th September, 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Maitland and Dungog Palliative Care may be left at the service. In memory of Warren the family suggest a touch of blue could be worn.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019