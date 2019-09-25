|
TYDD Warren Darcy Passed away 21.9.2019 Aged 68 Years Late of Medowie Formerly of Gunnedah Beloved husband of LOURDES. Loving father of TERRY, KASEY, DOMINEE, AIDAN & ROLAND. Much loved poppy of GEMMA, TIANI, INDIGO, JASHKA, SCARLETT & DYLAN. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the TYDD and DUMO Families. Relatives and Friends of WARREN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Beresfield this MONDAY 30.9.2019 at 12:00 noon. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019