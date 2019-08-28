Home
Wayne Carl SCHUMACHER

Wayne Carl SCHUMACHER Notice
SCHUMACHER Wayne Carl Late of Waratah

Passed peacefully

25th August 2019

Aged 71 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Judith Schumacher. Loving father and father-in-law John and Angela, Kelly and Barry, Sally and Matthew. Much loved grandfather of Jack, Tom, Maddalyn, Joe, Shania. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Robert and Elaine.



The family and freinds of Wayne are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Tuesday 3rd September 2019 service commencing at 12noon.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 28 to Aug. 31, 2019
