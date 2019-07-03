Home
WAYNE PRITCHARD

WAYNE PRITCHARD Notice
PRITCHARD WAYNE Late of Fullerton Cove

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved husband of Debbie. Muched loved father (Old Man) of Jeremy, Jodi, Karmi, Jonathon, Emma, Shane, Mitchell, Peter, Jacob and their partners. Grandfather to their families and best mate of Big Pete.



Relatives and friends of WAYNE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of his Life to be held at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr, Beresfield on THURSDAY 4th July 2019 commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 3, 2019
