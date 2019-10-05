Home
Wayne William DAWSON

Wayne William DAWSON Notice
DAWSON Wayne William 'Dawso'

Late of Shortland

Passed away

3th October 2019

Aged 65 years



Much loved best friend and soul mate of Jay (My Girl) and their puppies. Loved step-dad of Kate and Kristin. Adored Papa of Ava. Treasured son of Neville (dec'd) and Edith Valerie. Loving brother of John, Mark (dec'd), Brett, Glen (dec'd), Sharyn and their families. A great mate to many.



The family and friends of Dawso are to be advised a private service will be taking place as per his wishes.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
