DAWSON Wayne William 'Dawso'
Late of Shortland
Passed away
3th October 2019
Aged 65 years
Much loved best friend and soul mate of Jay (My Girl) and their puppies. Loved step-dad of Kate and Kristin. Adored Papa of Ava. Treasured son of Neville (dec'd) and Edith Valerie. Loving brother of John, Mark (dec'd), Brett, Glen (dec'd), Sharyn and their families. A great mate to many.
The family and friends of Dawso are to be advised a private service will be taking place as per his wishes.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019