Wendy Joy BONE

Wendy Joy BONE Notice
BONE (nee Upcroft) Wendy Joy Late of Edgeworth

Passed away

7th October 2019

Aged 69 years



Dearly loved wife of Ross (dec'd). An adored daughter to Gwen and Les (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Andrew and Kylie, Malcolm and Karlea. Cherished grandma to Tamika, Jiegh, Zoe, Braiden, Dillan, Keira and Ari. Loved sister of Pat and Kevin (dec'd).



The family and friends of Wendy are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be held in The North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Dr Beresfield, on Tuesday 15th October 2019, service commencing at 11am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
