William BRUNSKILL

BRUNSKILL, William Formerly of Cessnock, late of Winston Hills. Passed away peacefully on August 28th, 2019 Aged 92 years, Devoted and beloved husband of June. Proud and loving father and father-in-law of Lisa and Martin. Loving and adored grandfather of Holly and Harrison. The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The South Chapel, Northern Suburbs Crematorium, 199 Delhi Road, North Ryde on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019 commencing at 2pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
