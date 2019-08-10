Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM DAVID EDWARDS

Add a Memory
WILLIAM DAVID EDWARDS Notice
EDWARDS WILLIAM DAVID 'BILL'

Passed away peacefully on

7th August 2019

Late of Redhead

Aged 75 years



Beloved husband of Liz. Loving father and father in law of David and Lindy. Mick and Susanne. Loving grandfather of Vivien, Sahra, Eliza and Lukas. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends.



Relatives and Friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of BILL'S Life on WEDNESDAY, 14th August 2019 to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall Street Broadmeadow commencing at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers BILL would encourage everyone to become a blood donor in his memory.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.