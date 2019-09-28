|
|
WHITE WILLIAM ERIC (ERIC)
Late of
Bayway Village
Formerly of Windale
Passed peacefully
22nd September 2019
Aged 86 years
Much loved father and father-in-law of Eric and Carol, Carolyn (dec'd) and Bob, Gregory, Jennifer, Ricky, Geoffrey, Sheree. Loving pop and great-pop to all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend to many.
The family and friends of Eric are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 2nd October 2019 service commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019