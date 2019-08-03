Home
Services
Gregory & Carr
850 Pacific highway
Gordon, New South Wales 2072
(02) 9498 4455
Resources
More Obituaries for William GAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William GAHAN

Add a Memory
William GAHAN Notice
Gahan William Athan 2 .5.1933 -29.7.2019 Passed away peacefully in his Roseville nursing home on Monday. Beloved husband of Marlaine. Loving Father to Lisa, Michelle, Scott and James. Grandfather to Daniel, Claire, Amelia and Claudia. Brother to John, Barry and James. Son to Samuel James and Dorothy Ellen (nee Lulham). Long in our memory as he rests in peace. Family and friends are welcome to attend William's Funeral Service to be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, crn Pacific Highway and Highfield Rd at Lindfield on Monday 5th August 2019 commencing at 11am. Gordon 9498 4455



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.