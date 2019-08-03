|
|
Gahan William Athan 2 .5.1933 -29.7.2019 Passed away peacefully in his Roseville nursing home on Monday. Beloved husband of Marlaine. Loving Father to Lisa, Michelle, Scott and James. Grandfather to Daniel, Claire, Amelia and Claudia. Brother to John, Barry and James. Son to Samuel James and Dorothy Ellen (nee Lulham). Long in our memory as he rests in peace. Family and friends are welcome to attend William's Funeral Service to be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church, crn Pacific Highway and Highfield Rd at Lindfield on Monday 5th August 2019 commencing at 11am. Gordon 9498 4455
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019