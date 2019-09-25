|
|
ROSS William George 'Bill'
Late of Hamilton
Formerly of Waratah
Passed peacefully
20th September 2019
Aged 66 Years
Dearly loved partner of Leyall Thompson. Former husband of The Late Brenda Ross. Much loved father of Joshua (dec'd). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Joy.
The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held at The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 27th September 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019