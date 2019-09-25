Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for William ROSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William George ROSS

Add a Memory
William George ROSS Notice
ROSS William George 'Bill'

Late of Hamilton

Formerly of Waratah

Passed peacefully

20th September 2019

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved partner of Leyall Thompson. Former husband of The Late Brenda Ross. Much loved father of Joshua (dec'd). Loving brother and brother-in-law of Stephen and Joy.



The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held at The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Friday 27th September 2019 service commencing 2.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.