BUNGARD William Harold 'Bill'
Late of Wallsend Manor
Formerly of North Lambton
Passed peacefully surrounded
by his loving family
10th July, 2019
Aged 95 Years
Dearly loved husband of Loretta. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan, Dianne & Bruce. Loved and adored grandfather of Rachelle and Scott, Stephen and Susan, Bronwyn and Stuart, Belinda & Steve, and Jason. Proud great grandfather of Blake, Henry, Oscar, Sam, and Sarah. Cherished brother of Gordon (dec'd), Desmond (dec'd), both of Marks Point, brother-in-law and uncle of their families.
The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th July, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.
'At Peace'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 13 to July 15, 2019