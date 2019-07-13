Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
William Harold BUNGARD

William Harold BUNGARD Notice
BUNGARD William Harold 'Bill'

Late of Wallsend Manor

Formerly of North Lambton

Passed peacefully surrounded

by his loving family

10th July, 2019

Aged 95 Years



Dearly loved husband of Loretta. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan, Dianne & Bruce. Loved and adored grandfather of Rachelle and Scott, Stephen and Susan, Bronwyn and Stuart, Belinda & Steve, and Jason. Proud great grandfather of Blake, Henry, Oscar, Sam, and Sarah. Cherished brother of Gordon (dec'd), Desmond (dec'd), both of Marks Point, brother-in-law and uncle of their families.



The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 16th July, 2019 service commencing at 2.30pm.



'At Peace'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 13 to July 15, 2019
