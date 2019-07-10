Home
WILLIAM JAMES STANTON

WILLIAM JAMES STANTON Notice
STANTON WILLIAM JAMES 'SALTY'



Late of Marks Point

Passed away suddenly

26th June 2019

Aged 60 years



Much loved father of Ebony. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Kim, Karen and Mark, Susan and Ian and fond uncle of their families.



The Family and Friends of SALTY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 12th July 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
