|
|
STANTON WILLIAM JAMES 'SALTY'
Late of Marks Point
Passed away suddenly
26th June 2019
Aged 60 years
Much loved father of Ebony. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Kim, Karen and Mark, Susan and Ian and fond uncle of their families.
The Family and Friends of SALTY are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 12th July 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019