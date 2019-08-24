Home
William John WATSON

William John WATSON Notice
WATSON William John 'Will'

Late of

Swansea Heads

Passed peacefully

20th August 2019

Aged 51 Years



Dearly loved husband of Caryl. Loving father of Bonny, Sarah, Laura, Eryn, Benjamin, Allyson. Very proud grandfather.



The family and friends of Will are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Monday 26th August 2019. Service commencing 10.00am.



'Loved Beyond Measure'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
