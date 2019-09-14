Home
Resources
More Obituaries for William MARCIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William "Bill" MARCIC

Add a Memory
William "Bill" MARCIC Notice
MARCIC William "Bill" Late of Cundletown, formerly of Argenton.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 8th September 2019.



Aged 75 years



Much loved husband of Judy. Loved father of Terry, Kathryn & Peter and Robert. Adored Poppy of Rachel. Brother of Rudolf(dec), Erich, Hermann, Albin, Ivan, Fred, Rosalee, Frank, Allan and Louisa.

Bill's funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree commencing at 2.30pm on Monday 16th of September.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.