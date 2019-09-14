|
|
MARCIC William "Bill" Late of Cundletown, formerly of Argenton.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 8th September 2019.
Aged 75 years
Much loved husband of Judy. Loved father of Terry, Kathryn & Peter and Robert. Adored Poppy of Rachel. Brother of Rudolf(dec), Erich, Hermann, Albin, Ivan, Fred, Rosalee, Frank, Allan and Louisa.
Bill's funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Crematorium, 183 Pampoolah Road, Taree commencing at 2.30pm on Monday 16th of September.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 14, 2019