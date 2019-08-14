Home
Fry Bros
48 Banks Street
East Maitland, New South Wales 2323
02 49336155
WILLIAM MAXWELL SARGENT

WILLIAM MAXWELL SARGENT Notice
SARGENT WILLIAM MAXWELL 'BILL'

Aged 80 Years

of Morpeth

formerly of Shortland

Cherished husband of JAN. Devoted father and father in law of ANDREW and NICOLE, KAREN and SCOTT, CRAIG and LAUREN. Adored Pop of LUCAS, CALLAN, CASSIDY, LORCAN, FRASER, MAEVE and ISLA. Loving brother of HELEN, ROBERT and their families.

Family and friends are warmly invited to the Service at St Stephens Presbyterian Church, George St, East Maitland on FRIDAY 16th August, 2019 at 1.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
