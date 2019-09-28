|
|
STRAUGHAN DR.WILLIAM THOMAS (BILL)
Late of Toronto
Formerly of Kurri Kurri
Passed peacefully
surrounded by his
loving family
24th September 2019
Aged 80 years
Dearly loved husband of Lyle. Much loved father and father-in-law of Robyn and Greg, Kate and Liam, Libby and Anthony.
Loving grandfather of Lachlan (dec'd), Rohan, Georgina, Callum, William, Stuart, Niamh, Erin and Brigid.
The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held in Toronto Baptist Church, corner of Jindalee St and The Boulevarde on Monday 30th September 2019 service commencing 2pm.
In lieu of flowers dontations may be made at the service to HMRI Cancer Research.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 28, 2019