William Wallace PEADY Notice
PEADY William Wallace 'Bill'

Late of

Hawkins Village

Formerly of

Mayfield West

Passed Peacefully

28th June 2019

Aged 94 Years



Dearly loved husband of Joan. Loving father of Robert, Jeffrey, John, Phillip, Ian, Jennifer, Linda and their families. Adored 'Grumpy' to his twelve grandchildren and eighteen great granchildren.



The family and friends of Bill are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 8th July 2019 service commencing 12noon.



'Forever Loved'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 3 to July 6, 2019
