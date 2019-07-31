|
|
FROST WINIFRED (Nee Dyson)
7/1/1927-26/7/2019
A lifelong questioner , an extraordinary woman.
Dearly loved wife of Matthew - now in heaven with their youngest daughter Brigid.
Loving mother and mother-in-law of Amanda & Paul O'Callaghan, Virginia & Ken Raison, Adam & Margaret Frost, Gabrielle & Barrie Stooke, Rozanne Frost, Dominique Frost, Corinne Frost & Jeffrey Thomas and Brigid Frost (deceased). Loving grandmother & great grandmother to their families.
A much loved friend and colleague.
You are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life at St Joseph's Catholic Church, East Maitland, on THURSDAY 1st August, 2019 at 11am.
The family give heartfelt thanks to the staff of Calvary Mt Carmel for their caring support of Win.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 31, 2019