|
|
MASTERS (nee McNulty) WINIFRED MARY 'WIN'
Late of Windale,
Formerly of Charlestown
Passed away peacefully
Surrounded by her loving family
9th August 2019
Aged 76 years
Dearly loved mother of Donna, Lee Ann, Darren, Craig, Julie, Linda and their partners. Loving Nan of all her grandchildren and Grandma Win of all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of WIN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Pius X Catholic Church, 2 Lake St, Windale this Thursday 15th August 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Calvary Mater Hospice may be made at the Service.
MAY SHE REST IN PEACE
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 13, 2019