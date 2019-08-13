Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
WINIFRED MARY MASTERS

WINIFRED MARY MASTERS Notice
MASTERS (nee McNulty) WINIFRED MARY 'WIN'



Late of Windale,

Formerly of Charlestown

Passed away peacefully

Surrounded by her loving family

9th August 2019

Aged 76 years



Dearly loved mother of Donna, Lee Ann, Darren, Craig, Julie, Linda and their partners. Loving Nan of all her grandchildren and Grandma Win of all her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of WIN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral to be held in St Pius X Catholic Church, 2 Lake St, Windale this Thursday 15th August 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to The Calvary Mater Hospice may be made at the Service.



MAY SHE REST IN PEACE



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
