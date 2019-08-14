|
|
CRAIG (Nee: Towle) Yvonne (Formerly Byrnes)
Late of Swansea
Formerly of Riverstone
Passed peacefully
11th August 2019
Aged 81 Years
Adoring wife and soul mate of John Craig, and The Late George Byrnes. Mother, Mother-in-Law, Nan of Lisa, Dallas, Noel, Katie, Pippa, Ben and Nate, Kellie, Georgia, Kendyll and Joey, Wesley, Fiona, Harrison, Ainsleigh and Riley, Michael (dec'd), Caroline, Nathan and James. Wonderful sister of Beverley and Margaret. Beloved sister-in-law and aunt to our beautiful blended family. A nurturing and loyal friend to many.
The Family and friends of Yvonne are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Friday 16th August, 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Loved Beyond
Measure'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 14, 2019